Kesha Honors Dolly Parton With a Song Her Mom Wrote, Made Famous by the Country Legend in the 80s

Just hours after Dolly Parton’s death, Kesha paid tribute to the country icon during her concert on August 25, 2026. The news broke as Kesha performed in Pittsburgh during a stop on her Freedom Tour. On stage, she performed a rendition of “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You”, a song her mom wrote that Dolly Parton covered in 1980.

Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, initially penned the song around 1978. Joe Sun recorded a version that hit No. 14 on the U.S. country chart. But when Parton covered the song for her 1980 album Dolly, Dolly, Dolly, it shot to No. 1 on the Country Singles chart.

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“I just want to say thank you for bringing me so much joy today, because earlier today, I’m sure many of y’all know that we lost Ms. Dolly Parton,” Kesha addressed her crowd. “We literally lost an angel. Through her art and through her kindness and through her love, she will live forever.”

She continued, “For those of you who don’t know, I come from a long lineage of songwriters, and before I was born, my mom actually wrote a song for Dolly Parton. That song bought us a house with a roof. That song put me through school.”

Kesha Shares Personal Link with Dolly Parton Through A Song Her Mother Wrote in 1978

In 2017, Kesha recorded her own version of “Old Flames” for her album Rainbow. Dolly Parton collaborated on it with her, providing vocals for the duet. Kesha shared what it meant to her to work with Parton, especially during her legal battle with Dr. Luke.

“I was making [Rainbow] in the middle of a very scary litigation, and I was in the #MeToo movement, and having such a legendary woman do this song with me and stand beside me, it made me really feel like God was on my side,” Kesha said.

“That’s how it feels working with Dolly Parton,” she added. “So, in honor of her incredible legacy and a beautiful life, I’d like to sing the song that my mom wrote for her.”

Kesha performed “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You” for the crowd, while a black-and-white portrait of Dolly Parton appeared on the screen behind her. Kesha’s tribute is just the latest in a continuing flood of posts and messages from those whom Dolly Parton inspired. Her impact goes beyond country music, and even beyond music itself. For example, Parton’s Imagination Library promotes literacy and provides kids with free books up to age five.

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