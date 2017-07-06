Kesha Makes a Triumphant Return with “Praying”

It’s been a long time coming, but today we’ve heard a brand new single from Kesha. Though the legal battle that surrounds the singer and her label Sony still continues, there’s finally a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel, in the form of “Praying.”

A far cry from the brand of party-ready ragers that made Kesha famous, “Praying” is a raw, cathartic piano ballad that showcases her vocals in a way that has rarely been heard so far by listeners, and sets out a fascinating manifesto for her third album Rainbow, to be released August 11. The music video (watch above) sees an embattled—though still flamboyant—Kesha rising up from an almost comatose state, matching the song’s lyrical content about survival, presumably in reference to the very public and still-unresolved legal situation between her and her alleged abuser, the producer Dr. Luke.

Videos by VICE

It’s a rousing listen (and watch), and it’s excellent news for pop to have Kesha and her unapologetic determination to be herself back on our screens and in our ears. For more Kesha, you can read her special edition of Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter to accompany the single’s release here.

Follow Lauren on Twitter.

(Image via YouTube)