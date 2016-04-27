Kesha’s Mother Drops Countersuit Against Dr. Luke



Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert, has voluntarily dropped her countersuit against producer Dr. Luke, just weeks after a New York judge dismissed the singer’s appeal to be freed from her contract by emergency injunction, Billboard reports. Pebe also recently dropped her lawyer, Mark Geragos.

The Tennesse-based suit is the latest development in a complex legal battle that now spans three states, including New York and California, that stem from Kesha’s efforts to free herself from her contract with Sony following allegations that Dr. Luke sexually and emotionally abused her over the course of ten years.

Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, orignally filed a suit against Pebe in Tennesse for interference and defamation following Kesha’s separate 2014 suit against the producer. Pebe filed a countersuit in response, claiming intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress caused by Luke’s alleged abuse against her daughter, as well as claims of fradulent inducement on behalf of Luke for falsely promising Pebe that she would be involved in Kesha’s career.

In a statement responding to the dropped countersuit, Dr. Luke’s attorney had this to say: “Pebe Sebert’s voluntary withdrawal of all her claims against Dr. Luke is her acknowledgement that her claims are meritless. Dr. Luke’s defamation and other claims continue against Pebe and Kesha Sebert.”

In February, a New York judge dropped Dr. Luke’s lawsuit against Kesha in New York, but Kesha’s case in the state was subsequently dismissed by another judget on April 7. Her denied preliminary injunction now remains in New York appeals court, while her California-based suit is on hold. Luke’s lawyers also reportedly plan to depose both Kesha and her mother in June.

Kesha plans to release a new song with Zedd this Friday, marking her first original output in three years.

