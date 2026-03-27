Kesha’s The Freedom Tour 2026: Dates, Cities, and How to Get Tickets

Kesha‘s Freedom Tour goes on sale today.

The pop superstar announced the 25-date North American run earlier this week, saying, “We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let’s be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you.”

Videos by VICE

The Freedom Tour kicks off May 23 in Chula Vista, California. Stops include Concord, California; Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Hershey, Pennsylvania; and Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater. The final date of the tour is Noblesville, Indiana, on August 30.

Chromeo, Sizzy Rocket, MEEK, and Erika Jayne will appear as support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

KEsha 2026 TOur on sale now

Presales for Kesha’s Freedom Tour are officially over, and general onsale has begun at Ticketmaster. These tickets are expected to go quickly, so secure yours now!

You might have better luck with selection and pricing on the secondary market. StubHub is a great option for finding the best tickets, even to sold-out shows.

05/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum * [BUY TICKETS]

05/27 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord * [BUY TICKETS]

05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena * [BUY TICKETS]

05/30 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

06/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

06/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater * [BUY TICKETS]

06/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * [BUY TICKETS]

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ All Things Go Festival [BUY TICKETS]

06/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * [BUY TICKETS]

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek * [BUY TICKETS]

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival [BUY TICKETS]

07/03 – Leeds, UK @ Roundhay Park # [BUY TICKETS]

07/05 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland Festival [BUY TICKETS]

07/07 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee [BUY TICKETS]

07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park # [BUY TICKETS]

07/15 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec [BUY TICKETS]

08/03 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/05 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/09 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater ^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC + [BUY TICKETS]

08/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center + [BUY TICKETS]

08/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center + [BUY TICKETS]

08/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena & [BUY TICKETS]

08/25 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake + [BUY TICKETS]

08/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater + [BUY TICKETS]

08/29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + [BUY TICKETS]

08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center + [BUY TICKETS]

* = w/ Chromeo and Sizzy Rocket

# = w/ Pitbull

^ = w/ Chromeo and MEEK

+ = w/ Chromeo and Erika Jayne

& = w/ Erika Jayne