Kesha and Zedd’s New Single “True Colors” Appears Online

Photo via Kesha’s Instagram

Coachella’s first weekend was filled to the brim with a series of pretty wild guest appearances. One of the biggest, most heart-warming collaborations during the show was during Zedd’s set, when none other than Kesha came out to sing a new version of his track “True Colors.” Today, the song is out a day ahead of its scheduled release, and it’s pretty much everything we’ve been hoping for. The track shows just how much we’ve missed Kesha in our lives, her voice sounding stronger than ever. Zedd has been one of the most transparent artists about his support for Kesha, and that extends to the track, which now seems tailor made for her voice. It’s an awesome thing to hear more Kesha, and hopefully we’ll hear even more.