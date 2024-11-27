Ketchup-Themed Weddings Are a Thing Now

These people must really love ketchup. When Joyce Chan and Roy Cheung tied the knot earlier this year they did so at a stunning villa in Florence, Italy, but the setting wasn’t the star of the show. No, that was their favorite condiment—ketchup.

“Joyce was telling me that ketchup is her favorite so she wanted to incorporate that into the guest table,” Carmela Joy, the couple’s photographer, told People. “She was very much a bride who wanted to make her day unique to them which I absolutely LOVED.”

Videos by VICE

Ahead of the ceremony, the couple participated in a mozzarella-making course with their friends and family, during which they donned aprons featuring an image of ketchup.

Then, after the bride and groom exchanged private vows, they joined their 22 guests for a tomato- and ketchup-themed reception.

The Ketchup-Themed Reception

Nods to the condiment were all over the place, from dipping trays in the shape of ketchup bottles to mini ketchup-themed bottles that contained a shot of limoncello and custom notes to each guest printed on ketchup labels and placed in ceramic tomatoes.

Tomatoes had their time in the spotlight too. Tomato cans containing dry spaghetti noodles served as the centerpieces, along with red, green, and yellow florals and peppers.

“My jaw dropped and so did everyone else’s,” Joy told the outlet of her reaction to the ketchup-themed items. “All the guests immediately took their phones out to take photos of the tablescape and setting! I had never seen anything tomato or ketchup themed so it was so cool to see it beautifully put together in a tasteful way.”

After the lights went down, guests joined the newlyweds for a late-night party. The group danced the night away under a neon sign that aptly read “Love you from head to-ma-toe.”