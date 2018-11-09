Filipino Kevin Belingon is The ONE Bantamweight World Champion

ONE Championship’s mixed martial arts blockbuster ONE: HEART OF THE LION at the Singapore Indoor Stadium has concluded. The headline attraction featured a World Champion versus World Champion title unification rematch, as bantamweight king Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes collided with interim titleholder Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon.

Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon has successfully usurped Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes’ title to become the ONE Bantamweight World Champion. At a press conference on Wednesday, Belingon reiterated that “he was a hundred percent ready and confident” and this win is proof that his training since their last showdown has indeed paid off.

With an aggressive approach, much improved grappling skill and sustained composure, Belingon sent his fans into a roaring frenzy at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Perhaps after this bout, he will have some time to enjoy some strawberry ice cream with his family.

