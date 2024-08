VICE went to Los Angeles to meet Kevin Blatt, who’s now become Hollywood’s go-to guy when it comes to releasing or obtaining a celebrity sex tape. After releasing Paris Hilton’s ‘1 Night in Paris,’ Blatt’s been involved in sex scandals with A-list celebrities and was even an expert witness at the Hulk Hogan-Gawker trial. On this episode of FAMEish, he leads VICE through the underground celebrity sex tape industry, arguing that his profession has done “more good for people than bad.”