Kevin Durant Consoles Injury Woes with a Laugh at Draymond Meme

Kevin Durant has missed the last two Golden State Warriors playoff games, and is questionable for tonight’s Game 4 against Portland, with a strained left calf. Durant suffered the injury during his 32-point, 10-rebound performance in Game 1 against the Trailblazers. It’s the same leg that he suffered an MCL sprain and bone bruise on, which caused him to miss 19 games in the regular season. In this video from his official YouTube page, you can tell he is bummed out by the injury—he even drops a couple of F-bombs talking about it—but he still has reason to smile.

First and foremost, the Warriors have not missed their leading scorer from the regular season. The Warriors can close out a series sweep of the Blazers tonight and, depending on his availability, Durant might have only played in one of the four games. But winning isn’t everything in life. There are also memes. During Game 1, cameras caught Draymond Green getting in Durant’s face and giving him some sort of motivational speech, one which KD seemed to receive well. Green was so animated, and KD so serene, that it made for an instant meme.

Naturally Durant became aware of the clip and enjoyed a chuckle at the captions that went along with it in his car before Game 3. Who knows, maybe this is the break Durant needed to get back into the lineup in what would almost surely be a tune-up game for the second round, anyway. Laughter, after all, is the best medicine.