Kevin Durant Is Out There Snapping Super Bowl 50 Photographs Like a Pro

There are all kinds of rumors that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant might transfer to a Bay Area to play ball—but few predicted that he’d be out there snapping photographs like a pro. After Saturday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, Durant stuck around the Bay to snap some photos of Super Bowl 50 for the Players Tribune.

This past November, Durant published an essay with the Players Tribune, talking about how he connected with photography after a friend gave him a camera on his 27th birthday, saying that he appreciated a photographer’s need to be ready all the time. So, in turn, the Players Tribune went out and got him credentialed to shoot the big game.

None of Durant’s photos of Super Bowl 50 are up quite yet, but there are a few more shots of Durant on the field, doing his thing.

Final photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s hope he can split his time between photography and playing some sick ball.