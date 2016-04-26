Kevin Durant Rips Mark Cuban, Russell Westbrook Rips Charlie Villanueva

After the Thunder dispatched with the Dallas Mavericks last night in a 118-104 series-clinching win at home, media wanted to know what Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook had to say about Mark Cuban’s pregame comments. Prior to tip-off, new video was released of Westbrook getting into it with some Mavericks fans in the first row and this may or may not have prompted Mark Cuban to opine that Kevin Durant was a superstar, whereas Westbrook was merely an all-star.

The question was put to Westbrook but Durant, who went for 33 points in 40 minutes, stepped in and simply said, “He’s an idiot, don’t listen to him, alright? That’s what we have to say about that. He’s an idiot. Next question.” Westbrook, who put in 36 in 38 minutes, simply nodded along. Then Westbrook turned his sights on Charlie Villanueva, who was talking some trash before the game. When asked what he said Westbrook didn’t hold back “he said a lot, but now he gets to go home to do whatever he needs to do get ready for next year to sit down and watch 82 more games like he did this year.” Durant added “he might not even be in the league.”

Between Cuban sniping at Westbrook, and Mavs coach Rick Carlisle enjoying some not-so-veiled shots with the Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel, directed at Durant and others for being “instigators,” this was probably a pretty satisfying win for the Thunder.

Following the 4-1 series win, Oklahoma City will be staying local-ish, as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in the next round, beginning this Saturday.