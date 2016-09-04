Kevin Durant’s Rick James Tattoo is Sick, Y’All

Kevin Durant has fine taste, y’all. He went for the champagne of basketball teams earlier this summer, and now he’s gone for the champagne of tattoos: Rick James’ face splayed across his left quad.

On Friday, British Columbia tattoo artist Steve Wiebe was posting all kinds of images of him tatting up Kevin Durant. The above-image was later taken down, but there’s a suspiciously similar pair of orange and black shorts belonging to KD, still on Wiebe’s account, below.

stevewiebe “My vibe different, we don’t need the shade..”



It’s unclear what Durant’s affinity is for the superfreaky “king of punk funk,” but the recent Golden State acquisition seems to be a big music fan. He was spotted with a fresh Tupac tattoo just two months ago—also on the left leg. (Note that Tupac claimed Oakland as his home, as now does Durant.)

You might be asking yourself: what was Durant on, when he decided to get this latest tattoo? And to that, I say: Rick James is a helluva drug.