Kevin Riddles, Legendary Angel Witch Bassist, Dead at 68

Bassist Kevin “Skids” Riddles — who was a founding member of British heavy metal band Angel Witch — has died. He was 68 years old.

According to Blabbermouth, Riddles passed away on Friday, July 4, following a battle with cancer. The news was first shared by Kevin Heybourne, who is now the sole remaining founding member of Angel Witch.

“It is with immense sadness that I have to report that Kevin Riddles, our original bass player, passed away on Friday 4th July 2025,” Heybourne wrote in a social media post on Monday, July 7. “Kevin was a great guy and we remained mates until the end, he will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his wife Julie. Rest in peace Kev.”

In addition to his work with Angel Witch, Riddles also co-founded ’80s power metal band Tytan and started his own band, Kev Riddles’ Baphomet, in 2021. A description of Baphoment explains: “Original Angel Witch member, Kev “Skidz” Riddles, revisits classic Angel Witch tracks he was involved with from 1978 – 1982. Old school sound as.it was in the beginning!”

In addition to Heybourne’s post, the Facebook page of Riddles’ Baphomet shared the news of his death with a post that paid tribute to the late musician. “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you all of the passing of the one and only Kevin Riddles, original Angelwitch member and bass player,” the statement began.

“We are all utterly devastated. Kevin “Kev” Riddles passed away peacefully in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning 4th July 2025,” the statement continued. “An absolute legend in the truest sense of the word, a larger than life character, an incredible and dedicated musician and a very fine and wonderful human being. Rest easy big fella.”

The Tytan offical Facebook page also shared the same statement, but added: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you all of the passing of the one and only Kevin Riddles, not only the bass player and founding member of Tytan but also a great friend, much loved band mate and all round good guy.”

Riddles helped form Angel Witch in 1976 and performed on the band’s self-titled debut album. If you’ve never listened to it, I highly recommend you give it a spin in Riddles’ honor, because it’s a truly incredible classic metal record. RIP to a true metal legend.