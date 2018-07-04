Kevin Spacey Facing New Sex Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey is being investigated for three more assaults allegations in the United Kingdom—two of which are sexual assault.

According to the Guardian, the most recent allegations of assault reportedly took place in Westminster in 1996, Lambeth (a borough in south London) in 2008 and in Gloucester in 2013. That brings the total amount of assault allegations against the actor to six in the United Kingdom. One more claim is being investigated by police in Los Angeles after a man alleged the Oscar-winning actor attacked him in 1992.

The allegations against Spacey became public in October of 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp, in a Buzzfeed article, accused the actor of coming onto him in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time whereas Spacey was 26. In response to this Spacey came out of the closet in a statement, a move that was derided by the LGBTQ community as an attempt to mask the allegations.

Men have been coming forward with stories about Spacey’s behaviour ever since. Just this week, actor Guy Pearce suggested in an interview on Australian television that he was groped by the actor during the filming of LA Confidential and called Spacey “handsy.”

Shortly after Rapp made his allegations public, London’s Old Vic Theatre launched an internal investigation into Spacey, who was formerly their artistic director. The CBC reports that the theatre found 20 allegations of abuse from the actor. In a statement, the theatre said it found the “cult of personality” which surrounded Spacey kept men from coming forward with their stories.

Eight House of Cards crew members came forward to CNN with allegations against Spacey in November of last year. The crew members, who spoke to the news outlet anonymously, said Spacey targeted young men and created a toxic environment on the set. One production assistant accused Spacey of putting his hands down his pants and then later cornered him in a trailer.

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behaviour was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position,” the production assistant told CNN.

As a result of the allegations, Spacey was replaced in the film All The Money In The World by Christopher Plummer and fired from his gig on House Of Cards.

