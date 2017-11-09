Kevin Spacey Is Getting Edited Out of His Latest Movie

On Wednesday, director Ridley Scott announced that Kevin Spacey has been dropped from the completed Getty kidnapping biopic, All the Money in the World, and that the actor’s scenes will be fully reshot with a new actor, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to scrap Spacey’s scenes and bring back the cast and crew for frantic reshoots is completely unprecedented—especially since the film is still on track to hit theaters next month.

Actor Christopher Plummer will take over Spacey’s role as oil magnate J. Paul Getty. The film’s co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams will be back for the reshoots as well. According to Hollywood Reporter journalist Borys Kit, Plummer was supposedly Scott’s original pick to play Getty, but the studio “wanted a bigger name” like Spacey.

Spacey reportedly worked on the film for eight days, and many of his scenes only featured him. It’s unclear whether Scott is planning to completely reshoot with Plummer or attempt to CG Plummer into existing scenes. Either way, the turnaround is exceedingly tight to have everything ready for the film’s December 22 release.



A trailer for All the Money in the World featuring Spacey has already been released, and the film was set to debut at AFI Fest this weekend, but it was pulled in the wake of Spacey’s growing number of sexual assault allegations. On Wednesday, a former news anchor came forward accusing the actor of sexually assaulting her 18-year-old son in 2016.



Netflix has also dropped the disgraced actor from the final season of House of Cards and shelved his Gore Vidal biopic, which was in post-production. The fate of Billionaire Boys Club—another Spacey film that finished shooting before the sexual assault news broke—is still up in the air, but it seems like we’re more likely to see Kevin James pop up on House of Cards than have Kevin Spacey star in another Hollywood film again.