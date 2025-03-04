kexp-dj-eva-walker-told-us-her-10-favorite-indie-rock-songs-right-now

Eva Walker hosts the Early Show on KEXP 90.3 FM in Seattle (the station broadcasts 92.7 FM in the Bay Area, too). She’s also the frontwoman for the Pacific Northwest rock band The Black Tones with her twin brother, Cedric Walker, and the author of this spider-based family coloring book. What can’t she do?
We caught up with Walker to talk about her top 10 favorite indie rock songs right now. While KEXP is known as the preeminent indie rock station, it’s she who gets first crack at audiences in the morning (her show is from 5 to 7 a.m. local time). So, it’s often her voice that gets to help select what’s hittin’ on a given day.
Let’s check out her playlist and the reasons behind her picks below.
“Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)” by Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
This song’s sound is really big and it inspires me to write my own music—even to get out of my own comfort zone as a rock & roll musician.
“Defense” by Panda Bear
This whole song is, like, two chords. It’s just a great example of minimalism as far as writing. It’s all about the groove, and that’s secretly my favorite thing about a good rock tune.
“The Everlasting Gobstopper” by the Veldt
This is another song that doesn’t change too much as it’s going. But I just love the drive of this song. It makes me want to skydive!
“Don’t Ever Meet Your Hero” by World News
This track reminds me of a song from, like, the 1980s. But they’re not a throwback act. So, I like how they’ve kind of on the sly brought back this great new wave sound.
“Mudglimmer” by the Slaps
This is dark and folky, which I love. There’s a touch of 1990s alternative to the sound, which makes me feel happily nostalgic for my past.
“Purgatory” by the Mystery Lights
The Mystery Lights freaking just rock. They’re like psychedelic late-60s-style, which is some of my favorite music. Also, with a title like “Purgatory” really gets my brain juices going!
“Lost in Space” by Reuben Vaun Smith
This is like a space disco. It’s also a big of a lounge-like feeling. I feel like I’m in a waiting room and all I want to do is dance, which is one of my favorite feelings. I love songs about space.
“Change the Channel” by Clipping
This song is just frenetic and in your face that it reminds me of having insomnia because the TV channels in my brain keep flipping and never turn off. That’s a feeling I know all too well!
“Dangerous” by Asterhouse
I love this Seattle band. The falsetto vocals here hearken to a genre or period of time in music that I could live in forever. It’s like new wave soul, even though Asterhouse is most definitely a rock band.
“Stars & Sea” by Weep Wave
Am I awake? Or am I dreaming? Or am I having a propellant nightmare? Either way, I’m invested. This track makes me feel like I should be running through a field or racing down a highway at top speed.