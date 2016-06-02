Get Pumped on This Key! and Skepta Collaboration “See No Evil”

You probably recognise Atlanta staple Key! for his guest verse on “Look At Wrist” with ILoveMakonnen and Father (and also the resulting lawsuit over it). But he just dropped a new mixtape called Before I Scream a couple days ago and, well, “damn”, I think, is the word we’re looking for. Lil Yachty is on it, which is great, as are ManMan Savage and Rizzoo Rizzoo. Plus, on a ridiculously hard track called “See No Evil” Skepta comes through with a round of bars about remedies and vegan recipes that’s kinda one amazing extended metaphor for hip-hop beef. Konnichiwa may have dropped less than a month ago but if you were itching for more Skepta then this should satiate your thirst.

Listen to “See No Evil” below and the rest of Key!’s equally lit mixtape here.