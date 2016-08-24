KFC’s New Sunscreen Smells of Fried Chicken and Desperation

KFC is intent on creating the “biggest story in fast food” this year by re-branding the tired old colonel in a process they’ve dubbed “Re-Colonelization.”

So how does one take an elderly, good-old-boy mascot and bring him into the 21 century?

You give him a mahogany tan and then you do the following: You create a fried chicken-scented sunscreen and give it away for free.

That’s what KFC did this week, when 3,000 tubes of SPF 30 sunscreen were offered in a free online promotion that touted the “extra-crispy lifestyle.” We’re sorry to announce that the sunscreen is all gone now.

A TV ad that accompanied the online promotion featured tan-aholic actor George Hamilton as the colonel. If this all makes no sense to you, KFC would disagree. Their spokeswoman, Kasey Mathes, said, “The sunscreen seemed like a natural fit.” And KFC’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Hochman, explained to Business Insider, “Suntan lotion always smells like lotion. So we thought—why not make it smell like fried chicken?”

KFC’s logic may not strike you as impeccable, but the chicken purveyors appear to be on to something. The “Protect Your Skin with Fried Chicken” promotion certainly garnered plenty of media attention and the 3,000 freebie bottles, which could be ordered through a dedicated website, disappeared quickly.

You may recall that back in May, we told you about KFC’s edible nail polish, engineered to make your fingers smell finger-licking good.

What’s next? We’re guessing mashed-potato hair gel and mac-and-cheese deodorant can’t be too far behind.