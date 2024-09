​Island Def Jam artist Khalil is prepping to release an EP called ​Misunderstood​ that features production from Fki and Rex Kudo (aka the dude who produced “White Iverson”). Recently signed by Island Def Jam, he became pals with Justin Bieber and released “Playtime”​ back in 2014. Now, below, he’s premiering the new video f​or “Quality,” which is produced by Rex Kudo, a slow burning R&B jam that will probably end up on your Tinder profile​. Check it below.