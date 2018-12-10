Khashoggi’s last words: “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

“I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”

Those were the last words of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a transcript of an audio recording of his murder, CNN reported Sunday.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi embassy in Istanbul on Oct. 2. He quickly recognizes Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a former Saudi diplomat and intelligence official working for Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), who was waiting for him, according to the transcript.

“You are coming back,” Mutreb says.



“You can’t do that,” Khashoggi replies. “People are waiting outside” — a reference to his Turkish fiancée Hatice Cengiz.

Several people then attack Khashoggi, and very quickly he is fighting for air, the transcript suggests.

The audio goes on to capture the sound of a buzzsaw, which Turkish authorities said was used to dismember Khashoggi’s body. There were also a number of phone calls made throughout the incident, which Turkish officials believe were made to senior figures in Riyadh, briefing them on the progress of the mission.

The audio was obtained by the Turkish authorities, but they have never explained how they came into possession of it.

The transcripts, and particularly the phone calls, back up assessments from U.S. intelligence authorities that senior Saudi officials and likely MBS was directly involved in the planning of the murder.

The details of the transcript will add further pressure on the White House, which has given tacit backing to the crown prince, despite the mounting evidence against him.

Adding to White House troubles, Jared Kushner — the president’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser — has been in direct contact with MBS via phone calls and text messages even after the murder, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Senate Measure Holds Saudi Crown Prince Accountable for Killing of Jamal Khashoggi pic.twitter.com/339t49HVst — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 5, 2018

This week the Senate will vote on a bipartisan resolution that holds MBS accountable for Khashoggi’s death.

The unprecedented floor vote will invoke Congress’s war powers and end U.S. military involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Senators also want to curtail U.S. arms sales to Riyadh and impose new sanctions against MBS for his alleged role in Khashoggi’s death.

“We have three different efforts underway, all of which have a lot of momentum,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn), retiring chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thursday. “I think it’s really good to have all this happening at the same time. I think it sends a really strong signal.”

Cover image: People take part in a candle light vigil to remember journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate on October 25, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)