KHL Player Loses His Shit and Starts Fighting Everyone on Opposing Team

If you’re currently going through hockey withdrawal, it might be time to tune into the KHL.

On Monday, a preseason KHL game between Barys Astana and the league’s new Kunlun Red Star team from China lasted just three minutes after Barys enforced Damir Ryspayev attempted to fight nearly everyone in the Kunlun lineup.

Videos by VICE

Sure seems like Ryspayev would be a perfect fit for this fight-happy Canadian league, throwing punches at everyone on the ice and bench and giving the new Red Stars a rough welcome to the KHL.



Ryspayev, who has zero points and 194 penalty minutes in 23 games with Barys, has already been suspended for his actions and will face further discipline shortly.

With the NHL season not starting up until October, and plenty of craziness across the KHL this week, the Russian-based league is grabbing all the headlines right now.