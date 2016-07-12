Kiah Victoria Drops Another Sassy Groove: “I Ain’t Goin Nowhere”

Back at the tail-end of May we premiered the debut cut of promising Brooklyn singer Kiah Victoria. “Cold War” was a cool, soulful tune and it seems it wasn’t a one. Her second track “I Ain’t Goin Nowhere,” ups the ante and the pace. The beats break and smack like Kelis and Andre 3000’s “Millionaire,” and in fact Kiah’s vocals are just as rich and appealing as the fellow curly haired singer.

“I feel like this song is my anti-self-doubt mantra,” says Kiah Victoria. “We dance with the idea that we’re not worthy, but all the while, we already know what’s good. I’m capable. We’re capable. Good shit is happening and I can simply take it in and run with it. In other words.”

Give us more! But for now, we’ve got this.