Kickboxer Becomes One with the Matrix to Dodge Roundhouse Kick

This is Rafael Fiziev. He’s a fighter from Kyrgyzstanwho who was recently fighting in Thailand when he channeled Neo from the The Matrix. Sorgraw Petyindeeacademy unleashed what looked to be devastating roundhouse kick when time suddenly slowed down for Fiziev. He arched all the way back, making his torso parallel with the ground and eluded the kick. Let’s take another look, yes?

The ref jumped in because it was the end of the round, not because Fiziev unlocked some kind of cheat code. The bad news? Petyindeeacademy won the match. The good news? Fiziev’s move is the only thing people will remember from it.