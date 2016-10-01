Kid Cudi Couldn’t Drop His Double Album on Time, but Here’s Two New Songs Anyway to Make up for It

Kid Cudi, slightly weird dude, was scheduled to release Passion Pain & Demon Slayin‘, his sixth studio album, yesterday, September 30. He did not do this. Apparently the delay comes down to “some minor sample clearances still being finalized.” Heck, the dude released a statement about it on Thursday and everything:

Hey fam,

Videos by VICE

Due to some minor sample clearances still being finalized, we miss our deadline for tonight’s release. HOWEVER, you will be able to purchase “FREQUENCY” and “SURFIN” within the next 48hrs for your grooving pleasure to hold you over. Waiting to hear from the label on an official pre order, release date, platform availability. Can’t have anything else hold this up and want to give them the time they need to handle their business and get you the right details. I can sense all of the excitement and love out there. It really makes my heart smile. No one could be more excited and anxious for you to consume the magical musical candy I’ve prepared for you these past 5 months. I appreciate all the fam rootin for me as well as your patience and I’ll have more concrete info about the singles releasing and the album for you tomorrow !!

Love you,

Scott

Fam! Fam twice! Anyway, this all seems to be on the up and up. And, true to his word, Cudi did release “Frequency” and “Surfin” last night. The former is a pleasantly auto-tuned trap track, an official version of a track he’s already released and the latter, featuring Parrell Williams, is a bright, stompy little thing. Listen:

​

<span></span>

<span>​</span>

All of this is fine and good, but none of it answers the question that we most need answering: Is Kid Cudi trying to make a good album, or is he once again trying to make an intentionally corny piece of work, a musical equivalent to Tommy Wiseau’s The Room?

If we search for clues in what we’ve got so far, things just become more confusing. The tracklist for Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ shows that Willow Smith, Travis Scott, and Andre 3000 (twice!) will show up alongside Pharrell on the record. These are fun, interesting artists!

But then you actually see the tracklist and you begin to wonder:

ACT 1: Tuned

1. Frequency

2. Swim in The Light

3. Releaser

4. By Design feat. Andre Benjamin

5. All In

ACT 2: Prophecy

6. ILLusions

7. Rose Golden feat. Willow Smith

8. Baptized in Fire feat. Travis Scott

9. Flight At First Sight/Advanced feat. Pharrell Williams

10. Does It

ACT 3: Niveaux de l’Amour

11. Dance 4 Eternity

12. Distant Fantasies

13. Wounds

14. Mature Nature

15. Kitchen

ACT 4: It’s Bright and Heaven is Warm

16. Cosmic Warrior

17. The Guide feat. Andre Benjamin

18. Surfin’ feat. Pharrell Williams

Split into four acts, one of which is given a French title—”levels of love,” in case you’re wondering—the album features a song called “ILLusions” and another called “Kitchen.” Shit. Is that weirder than making “Judgemental Cunt” the centerpiece of your album? Not necessarily. Could it get just as odd, unpleasant, and downright baffling as Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven? Hell yes it could.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.