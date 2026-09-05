Kid Cudi Defends Kanye West Amid Backlash After Reuniting at Homecoming Chicago Show: ‘That Man Is My Brother’

Kid Cudi has harbored many complicated feelings about Kanye West over the years. Some days, they were closer than ever, both musically and personally. But other times, Ye’s thorny and controversial nature would see Cudi grow incredibly cold and distant at best. Back in 2022, the Cleveland multi-hyphenate told Esquire it would take an absolute miracle for him to ever patch things up with him.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you,” Kid Cudi said at the time. “It’s gonna take a motherf***ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

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Four years later, apparently, that miracle transpired. He reunited with Kanye West at his second homecoming show in Chicago. Given the horrible things Ye has said and done over the years, people like hip-hop media figure Peter Rosenberg were upset that supporters are acting like things are normal again. Consequently, Cudi drew a line in the sand, telling Rosenberg that, controversy and all, Kanye is like his family.

Kid Cudi Stands by Kanye West After His Controversial Past

“I understand ur frustration Peter, I f*cks w u, but I dont really care if ur disappointed in me. That man is my brother. U dont have a relationship w him like I do. Damn near 2 decades of art and friendship. U not family. So I get it,” Kid Cudi said on X. “Ive been around Ye, and I can honestly say talking to him now is how it use to be when I first signed to him, but even better.”

Then, the rapper and singer argued that Kanye West has changed significantly since the days he pushed everyone away. The anti-Semitic tirades and absurd outbursts are behind him, according to Cudi. He’s in a much better headspace, and it wouldn’t have happened had he not been firm with his friend.

“He was dealing w mental health struggles for years and now hes good. Everyone deserves some grace when they family,” Kid Cudi said. “I was the hardest on him out of anybody. I held him accountable. He apologized and it was sincere. But like I said, u not family so I get it.”

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