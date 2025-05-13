Kid Cudi Is Giving a Look Into His Pursuit of Happiness With a New Memoir

Kid Cudi is gearing up to drop his autobiography this summer.

On Sunday, the Cleveland artist hopped on social media to announce the book, Cudi: A Memoir, which is scheduled to hit shelves August 5 via Simon & Schuster. According to Cudi, the book is “a story of survival—through depression, addiction, isolation, and doubt.”

“I cannot wait for u guys to read it,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Its filled w so much about my journey from my first memory to turning 40. Life lessons, the rager period of my life, and fighting my demons. All the way to the present, where happiness has found me.”

Cudi added, “I hope this book does what my music does for u and gives u guidance and hope that u will make it through those difficult times. AND, this is my debut of my artwork! I hope u guys like the vibes. There will be more pictures of my paintings in the book, as well as pictures from childhood all the way to my years in the business and all the things I’ve accomplished. Get ready, you’ll all understand me a lot more after this.”

The announcement arrives days after Kid Cudi returned with his latest single “Neverland.” The first offering from his forthcoming album FREE, “Neverland” comes ahead of the premiere of a short film by the same name, which Cudi will showcase next month at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film will mark a reunion for Cudi and director Ti West, with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions handling the production.

Though a release date has not yet been announced, FREE will mark Cudi’s first full-length project since he dropped Insano and Insano (Nitro Mega) last year.

Kid Cudi spoke about the new album in an interview with Hube back in March.

“This new direction that I’m taking with my album has been exciting for me because I put myself in an uncomfortable situation to achieve it,” he shared. “When I first started making this album, I didn’t know if I would even be able to sing at the level I needed to in order for it to be executed in the right way. Working on these songs, collaborating with the writers and producers, and building songs from the ground up—it did something for me as an artist.

“I haven’t created like this in a long time. It’s been years. With my last few projects, I was getting beats from different people and building an album that way, but there is something about being in a room and creating something from scratch—from a simple hum—it’s so fulfilling.”

Check out Kid Cudi’s book announcement up top, and stream his new single here.