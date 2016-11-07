Kid Cudi Made a Return To The Stage After His Rehab Stay (And It Was Lit)

It’s been a year of public beefs and personal battles​ for Kid Cudi, but he came out swinging Saturday night when he returned to performing for the first time since checking into rehab last month.



Cudi, who has been admirably open about his depression and decision to seek treatment, appeared at California’s ComplexCon and to the surprise of nobody, he pretty much killed it. Playing tracks from across his two records, as well as bringing out pals Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams (with whom he performed “Surfin’​”, which is confirmed to appear on his new album Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’), the multi-talented musician gave fans an assured show which signalled exciting things to come in the future.



During “Pursuit of Happiness” Cudi also made direct reference to his health issues, telling the crowd “I know life is crazy and shit, and shit comes our way, but we can get through this shit, we can make it through. I am living proof.” An uplifting notion from Cudi to get you through your inevitably shitty Monday, to be sure. Watch footage from his performance below:



​





(Lead image by Dana Beveridge via Flickr​​)