Kid Cudi Reveals the Next Project He’s Working On: ‘I Finally Said F**k It’

Kid Cudi has tried his hand at a wide variety of different creative avenues. He’s a rapper, singer, producer, actor, model, writer, you name it. There’s no telling what he’ll work on next. Now, fans could anticipate him taking on his most ambitious project to date.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, he revealed that he’s directing, writing, and starring in a film about legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. It’s tentatively slated to be finished and released by 2027, made entirely by him and his production company. In the pictures, Cudi shared a vision of what he’s going to look like emulating the late painter.

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Additionally, Kid Cudi noted that after years of hearing others imagine him in the role, he decided to stop waiting around and do it himself.

“For years people have asked me about playing Jean Michel Basquiat in a film. But no project actually came to be. This year, I finally said f**k it, ima write it myself,” he wrote in the caption. “Did a wardrobe test, got a wig made… But I wanted to tease what we been cooking a bit. This one im so proud of and excited about.

Kid Cudi Is going to Play The Role of Basquiat in a New Film in 2027

Then, the Cleveland crooner detailed how Basquiat frequently played a pivotal part in inspiring him over the years. Consequently, he wanted to create something to honor the work he provided to the world.

“To write a film about someone who existed was a challenge, but it was a welcomed one,” Kid Cudi added. “A lot of research, books, talks with people that knew him. This film will be a love letter to Jean, the 80s and NY city. Jean has inspired me all through out my career, and it will be the biggest honor to tell his story in a way we haven’t seen before.”

Jean-Michel Basquiat passed away in August 1988 at 27 years old after a fatal drug overdose. He was famously portrayed by acclaimed actor Jeffrey Wright in the 1996 film Basquiat.

Kid Cudi isn’t the only new actor trying his hand at the famous artist either. Kelvin L. Harrison is slated to take on the role of Jean-Michel Basquiat in an upcoming drama titled Samo Lives, directed by Julius Onah. The film will also star Antony Starr as Andy Warhol, as well as other noteworthy names in Hollywood like Kathryn Newton and Dane DeHaan.

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