Kid Cudi Thanks Kanye, Pharrell, A$AP Rocky and More in a Heartfelt Note

Now for some news that, in this icy cold world, will make you feel warm and fuzzy in your tummy: having sought treatment for his mental health issues, Kid Cudi last night shared a statement on Facebook thanking fans and friends in the music world for their support “during a troubling time.”



It’s the latest in a series of positive moves for Cudi, who also recently returned to live music at ComplexCon, where he blasted through a set of old and new tracks, and brought out guests Travis Scott and Pharrell.



Cudi references his illness, which he has never shied away from, in the statement and thanks musicians as diverse as Kanye West, Tegan and Sara, A$AP Rocky, Pete Wentz, JoJo, Wiz Khalifa and Zayn Malik, as well as his fans, “for opening your hearts and extending your love.” He finishes by saying “I look forward to better days. Feelin’ great and brand new,” and if that isn’t the sort of uplifting update we need right now, I don’t know what is.



You can read the full statement below:





Videos by VICE

Follow Lauren on Twitter.



(Image via YouTube)