Kid Cudi Just Announced the Rebel Ragers Tour 2026 With M.I.A., Big Boi, and More

Kid Cudi has just announced a slate of U.S. tour dates for 2026. Dubbed “The Rebel Ragers Tour,” the spring outing will see the rapper and a host of opening acts crossing North America from April to June.

The 32-date tour kicks off April 28 in Phoenix, Arizona, before heading eastward, hitting major markets along the way such as Austin, Cincinnatti, and NYC. Cudi and the crew will then head back west to wrap things up, concluding the run on June 27 in Chula Vista, California.

Opening acts for “The Rebel Ragers Tour” include M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius at select dates. Read on for the full tour routing, lineup information, and more below.

How to Get tickets to Kid Cudi’s Rebel ragers tour 2026

General onsale will begin Friday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster. Artist presale begins Tuesday, January 27th. Set a reminder now at Ticketmaster to secure your tickets.

($1 per ticket sold will be donated to Kid Cudi’s The Big Bro Foundation, which works to guide, uplift, and empower Black youth who are facing mental health challenges. Good on ya, Cudi.)

If you miss the presale and are scrambling for tix, try StubHub, where you might be able to score third-party tickets even after the event is sold out.

THE REBEL RAGERS TOUR. ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10AM LOCAL. SIGN UP FOR EARLY ACCESS, LINK IN BIO 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yRMkFTArru — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 26, 2026

04/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +#^

04/29 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater +#^

05/01 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater +#^

05/02 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #^

05/05 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater +#^

05/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre +#^

05/08 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena +#^

05/09 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +#^

05/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +#^

05/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater +#^

05/15 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +#^

05/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +#^

05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater +#^

05/22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre +#^

05/23 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +#^

05/26 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre +#^

05/27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater +#^

05/29 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +#^

05/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +#^

06/02 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +#^

06/03 — Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre +#^

06/05 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +#%

06/06 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater +#%

06/08 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview +#%

06/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +#%

06/12 — Denver, CO @ JUNKYARD +#*

06/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre +#*

06/16 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre +#*

06/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +#*

06/20 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater +#*

06/23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre +#*

06/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena +#*

06/27 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +#*

+ = w/ special guest M.I.A.

# = w/ special guest Big Boi

^ = w/ special guest A-Trak

% = w/ special guest me n ü

* = w/ special guest Dot Da Genius