Watch Kid Koala Perform an Amazing Turntable Routine in a Car

From DJing across Canada to drawing graphic novels to working on soundtracks (including Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and The Great Gatsby), it’s clear that Vancouver-born, Montreal-based Kid Koala is a man of many talents. Therefore the musician, real name Eric San, was the perfect candidate to bring to Toronto in January to perform on turntables in the back of a car.

“I’ve done this routine in a lot of venues all over the world, but one place I’ve never actually performed this track is in a car,” said the artist. Despite freezing, snowy conditions, he handled the task with aplomb, as you can witness in the above video.

Check out more of Kid Koala’s music here.



