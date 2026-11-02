Kid Rock Admits He Used AI on New Eminem Collaboration: ‘I’m an Impatient Guy’

Kid Rock’s new song collaboration with Eminem, “Heal My Faith”, has had a lot of people talking. The conversation is about to get new life now, after Rock admitted that he utilized AI on the track.

The Michigan rocker revealed the news during his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. The topic of AI music came up, with Maher saying, “They can put out a Kid Rock song now that’s almost indistinguishable.” It was at this point that Kid Rock confessed to having hesitancy about AI tools. However, he admitted to using AI to generate the choir vocals on “Heal My Faith”.

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“I’m an impatient guy,” Kid Rock explained. “It’s not about the money of getting a choir. But everything I look at in life now is time. How much time do I have?” He went on to detail how he prompted the AI-generated Southern Gospel choir singers, which garnered pushback from Maher.

“A lot of people in a choir, and we put them all out of work. Isn’t that what really happened?” Maher inquired. Kid Rock questioned that notion. Maher replied, “You didn’t have to get a choir in there. When The Beatles used a choir, they needed to get a f**king choir.”

To play Devil’s Advocate to Maher’s presumption, Kid Rock asked, “Did we put drummers out of work when the drum machine was invented?” He then went on to clarify that he’s not fully sold on AI, even though he believes it can be a valuable tool for artists.

“I know AI is something different,” the “Bawitdabaw” rocker said. “I always tell people, you know, it’s a tool right now.” He then added, “I see the dangers of it. I one thousand percent believe it needs to be regulated at the highest levels.”

“Heal My Faith” is featured on Kid Rock’s new Christian music album, Halfway 2 Jesus. Speaking about working with his fellow Detroit rapper, Em, on the song, Rock wrote in the album’s foreword: “I’m proud of the guests who joined me, especially my old friend Eminem. His verse speaks to something we’ve talked about, and that really needs to be heard: we differ politically and on other things, but we’ve stayed friends through it all.”

He finally offered, “We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently.”

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