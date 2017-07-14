Kid Rock Is Running For Senate, Happy Apocalypse

It was only a matter of time, really. Donald Trump winning the 2016 American presidential election kind of created a wormhole where celebrities are doing better in politics than actual politicians. Therefore we’re now in a situation where a committee can file paperwork to get The actual Rock running for President (they’re not affiliated with him in any way), and where talking sides of beef like Kid Rock can be considered for Senate.

In a blog entitled “ONCE AGAIN THE PRESS IS WRONG” (all caps, in a ‘distressed’ font that you might otherwise find on a bumper sticker related to the 2nd Amendment or Blue Lives Matter), Kid Rock on Thursday set the record straight about his definitely-happening Senate attempt, saying he still had another 15 days to file his paperwork for this political move with the Federal Election Commission. Some had speculated that the appearance of Kid Rock for Senate site may have been a publicity stunt, as he’d not yet released a statement.

Videos by VICE

He commented: “First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC! […] Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine […] It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101.”

That is us, “THE MEDIA,” told. I look forward to this trend of celebrity rulers reaching UK shores, where, if the British public is anything to go by, Jeremy Clarkson will be ensconced in a cabinet position by the end of the next general election. If our current mess of a political system does not change, that may well be at the end of this year. Sit tight.

Follow Lauren on Twitter.