Kid Survives 6-Day Mexican Rainforest Nightmare Using the Night Sky

A child used his survival instincts to last nearly one week alone in the Mexican rainforest after Hurricane Milton caused destruction. When the storm hit Palizada, Mexico, a 9-year-old boy went missing, according to the New York Post.

Six days later, the boy was miraculously found. Searchers had combed 30 miles while looking for the child, but the storm had washed away his footprints.

Videos by VICE

Video footage showed the boy being carried out of the area after his rescue. The child said he survived the ordeal by following the stars at night and drinking water from puddles and streams.

Hurricane Milton was on a path to be a historic storm, prompting evacuations throughout Florida cities for many people—though not one infamous scammer or a boat-dwelling, one-legged man.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The hurricane brought flooding, 100-mile-per-hour gusts, and tornados to the Sunshine State. It made landfall as a category 3 storm near Siesta Key. Twenty-four people died as a result of the storm.

In the days after Hurricane Milton, many impressive rescues were made. Per the local Fox station, firefighters in Hillsborough County alone conducted over 700 water rescues, saving both human and animal lives.

The Coast Guard rescued a man who was found clinging to a cooler in the wake of the storm. The sheriff’s department saved a 14-year-old boy who was holding onto a fence while swept up in flood waters. A highway patrol officer came to the aid of a dog, who’d been abandoned and tied to a pole.