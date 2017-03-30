Kid with No Arms Sinks Three-Point Buzzer-Beater

And now for something unabashedly great.

This is 13-year-old Jamarion Styles from Delray Beach, Florida. As you can see, he has no arms. As you can also see, that doesn’t keep him from hitting buzzer-beating three-pointers for his Eagles Landing Middle School team. You may recall fellow Florida hero Chris Chiozza hitting a fairly remarkable buzzer-beater of his own to defeat Wisconsin in overtime this weekend, but I ask you: Could he have done it with no arms?

Videos by VICE

According to NBC Miami, Styles had his arms amputated at eight months old due to a bacterial infection. It has not stopped him from playing basketball or, for that matter, teaching himself to play the drums.

The internet is divisive, confusing, and often predatory. It plucks people and moments from obscurity, hurls them into the mainstream, and tugs incessantly until they grow threadbare and exhausting. It’s a total bummer.

There must be a line, though, and I’m hereby declaring this to be it. This is the Rorschach Test. No matter how often you see it from now until eternity, no matter how much press it does or does not receive, no matter how few or many memes it spawns—if you do not like this, you suck.

Eagles Landing won 61-29.