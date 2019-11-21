I Called My Parents and Tried to Convince Them to Vote Labour

I used to wonder what I would least like to talk to my parents about: sex or politics. Now that we’re leaving the EU, politics wins. My mum can’t eat a pastel de nata without tearing up about Brexit (“we’re going to have to get visas to go to France!”), while my dad’s dislike of Jeremy Corbyn prevents having any real discussion. “Why don’t you like him?” I ask. “Just don’t.”

It’s easy to ignore your parents’ political views. To say: ah, well then, let’s change the subject, shall we? But we shouldn’t. The UK could really do without another five years of brutal cuts, increased strain on the NHS and dawdling over the climate crisis, but older people are historically more likely to vote in a Tory government that would just continue with business as usual, making our future measurably worse in the process.

It’s a difficult task changing a parent’s mind, largely because it requires them listening – but I managed to find five brave people to have The Chat. They’re all under 30, meaning they’re all voting Labour. Here’s what happened when they called their parents and tried to convince them to vote Labour too.

Victoria, Leeds

Victoria Ellen, 24, Leeds

Vicky: Have you decided who you’re going to vote for in the election?

Dad: The Lib Dems.

Vicky: Ew.

Dad: Why ew? We need less polarisation in politics. People need to rediscover the centre-ground, none of this left and right crap: let’s have a discussion.

Vicky: “Sitting on the fence” is a criticism in most social circles. It just means you’re too wet to go for the good option.

Dad: No, it means reaching a compromise.

Vicky: I don’t think we should compromise on people having hospitals to access, houses to live in.

Dad: No, but I think there is a better way of getting there.

Vicky: By asking billionaires really nicely for some charity?

Dad: No, by helping out businesses so they can give people jobs. I think Labour is a bit too harsh on businesses – they tax them too much.

Vicky: Corbyn’s only going to tax the really rich ones, like Amazon. Not, like, Val’s Hair Salon down the road, or whatever.

Dad: Val’s Hair Salon?

Vicky: I just made that up to make a point, dad.

Dad: I don’t think you should be so coercive – you should let people read and make up their own mind.

Vicky: I’ve hardly brainwashed you. But I know what you mean. You can only give people the information and hope they do the right thing with it.

Dad: I mean, I like Corbyn, Victoria. I think he is a very principled man. He’s never swayed much on his voting record, which is impressive – it means he’s not a career politician, he actually believes what he says. I think more politicians should be like him. Anyway, I’m really proud that you’ve become so political in your old age. When you were a teenager you thought politics was for geeks.

Vicky: I am not old. You’re old.

Megan Barratt, 24, Leeds

Megan: Why are you so confused about who to vote for?

Mum: Because they’re all spinners. Every politician that comes on tells you what you want to hear – it all sounds the same.

Megan: Why wouldn’t you trust Corbyn? What have you seen that makes you think he’s lying?

Mum: It’s all the publicity. How do I know what’s right and what’s wrong? Was he involved in the IRA? I mean, I’m not against him personally, I just don’t trust any of them.

Megan: What is it specifically you’ve heard about him that you don’t trust?

Mum: He’s going to get us into more debt – he’s going to do this and that for us, but it’s just another massive bill. Where’s the money coming from?

Megan: If we tax the richest people in the UK more, we can support the poorest, our NHS and schools. Aside from the economics of it, though, what else?

Mum: Well, what about the Remembrance Day photo that made it look like Corbyn was dancing – how do we know it was photoshopped? What’s true? They’re all idiots talking nonsense. It’s just backlash from the two-party rivalry.

Megan: Which Conservative policies have you seen that you like the sound of?

Mum: I don’t trust them more than Labour. I voted to remain, but after all this time maybe it would be better to leave? What about all that money for the NHS that was promised? If we leave we might get that? These are clever people – why would they want to leave if it would mess up the country?

Megan: You do realise that was a lie, right? The £350 million they pledged towards the NHS was just a mass marketing ploy – we’re not getting that. Are there any Labour policies you like?

Mum: They need to support the NHS with everything they have.

Megan: One of Corbyn’s main policies is to protect the NHS.

Mum: Yes, but Boris has said that too, hasn’t he?

Megan: That man has probably never used the NHS in his life. Why would he care about saving it? Do you think he cares that, in Dewsbury, the neonatal unit has been removed, meaning seriously ill newborns have to travel nearly an hour to the nearest hospital?

Mum: He’s a twat. I know that. But they have the money to save the NHS.

Megan: Which party do you think would be best for mine and my brother’s futures?

Mum: Probably Labour, but I’m only saying that because so many young people support Corbyn, and I know they aren’t daft. Why are you being so annoying and asking me so many questions?

Me: It doesn’t matter. Are you going to vote Labour then?

Mum: Yes, fine, if you’ll bloody stop pestering me.

Abby, Durham

Abby Walsh, 25, Durham

Abby: Who are you planning on voting for? For me, Labour is the only reasonable option.

Dad: I’m not – I can’t in good conscience vote for Corbyn.



Abby: Can I ask why?

Dad: Look, on principle I agree with Labour, and I’m absolutely not right-wing – I’m a union rep. But I can’t vote for Corbyn. Most of his MPs didn’t even want him in three years ago.



Abby: What about his actual policies?

Dad: The last time a Labour government promised policies like this it was the 70s, and we had three-day weeks, mass unemployment – it was a mess. It paved the way for the Thatcher government. I do agree on principle, but I can’t vote for him as I think it would ruin the country.



Abby: Have you seen the state of the country? Surely it can’t get worse?

Dad: No, I completely agree. But I genuinely think it will get worse under Corbyn.



Abby: So who will you vote for?

Dad: I honestly don’t think I can vote – there’s nothing to represent what I believe.

Winston Knibbs, 26, Bradford

Winston: Hey mum, hey Chalks. So: are you thinking of voting Labour this time?

Chalky (stepdad): I couldn’t vote for Corbyn – I just don’t like him or his Labour.

Winston: Boo.

Chalky: Look, I’m a classic swing voter – I don’t have political alliances, I don’t find myself swept up in a political party or one particular set of viewpoints. But his stance on Brexit, or his lack of it, is one of the main reasons I’m voting Tory. I’d love to vote Labour, but I want to leave the EU, and for that I only see the Conservatives helping.

Winston: I don’t understand why you would want to leave the EU – don’t you see things like the NHS come under threat if we leave?

Chalky: Yeah, but the NHS is under threat now, and I don’t see Labour being able to support it. I don’t think he has strong enough negotiation tactics to get the job done.

Winston: Have you read the Labour manifesto, though? They want a four-day working week within ten years, free internet for everybody, a proper plan on climate change. These are things that we would benefit from mentally and economically.

Chalky: But he’s just pandering to the populist view. A four-day working week and free WiFi sounds great, but is it really a basis to run a country off? I mean, shouldn’t he be focused on things like creating jobs and stuff?

Winston: He’s offering these progressive policies and they appeal to people like me, I don’t see why that’s bad? I want free internet, especially when you consider how you much you pay for a total dog-shit connection.

Chalky: He’s a principled man, I’ll give him that. His voting record hasn’t changed since the 70s, and I have respect for that, but it just means he holds all these trade unionist, socialist ideas that I just can’t get behind. The times have moved on since then – it’s a different age of politics. Look at his stance on Trident: he wants to get rid of it. Global nuclear disarmament is obviously the goal we should all move towards, but at the moment that’s not happening, and I don’t see how chucking your weapons in the bin helps when your enemies have them.

Winston: I just think, if you earn less than £100,000 a year, and you’re voting Tory, that’s a mistake.

Chalky: That’s fine – you can think that. But it doesn’t change what I want and who represents me, and sadly this time it’s the Tory party.

Ava, London

Ava Tehrani, 18, London

Ava: Hey dad, do you know who you’re going to vote for in the election yet?

Dad: I haven’t given it much thought, to be honest.



Ava: I think you should vote Labour. It scares me to think of a Tory government again.

Dad: We haven’t had a Labour government in a while. I like Corbyn, but do you think he would make a good Prime Minister?

Ava: Yes. The majority right-wing media attacks him because it’s biased towards right-wing leaders. You’ve got to remember the values he has – things like looking after the NHS, which is in a crippled state at the minute.

Dad: Yes, I understand. [There has also been a lot of talk] about the tax increase.



Ava: That’s fair, though – if you earn more, you should pay more tax. You can’t have someone like a teacher paying the same amount as a partner in a law firm. That money will then go into funding social services.

Dad: You’re right.



Ava: At the minute, all anyone talks about is Brexit, Brexit, Brexit. No one ever talks about how Islamophobic the Tories are.

Dad: I know. It’s terrible, although Brexit is important. I agree with Labour’s plans for a second referendum – it was incredible how many lies people were told. Well done, you’ve convinced me” Labour has my vote. We’re going to the same polling station, right?



Ava: Yes. Let’s go together.

