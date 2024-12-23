Hawaii’s Kīlauea Volcano Is Erupting, and You Can Watch It Live

Located along the southeastern shore of the Island of Hawai’i (or the “Big Island”), Kīlauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world—and it’s currently erupting.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the volcano “is erupting within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the summit caldera,” meaning it’s confined in the area.

“As of 6:30 a.m. HST, the eruption has stabilized within the crater and there are no immediate threats to infrastructure,” the observatory continued. “The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is lowering Kīlauea’s volcano alert level from WARNING to WATCH and its aviation color code from RED to ORANGE.”

The last time the Kīlauea volcano erupted was in September of this year. You can watch the live stream below for some real-time action.

The eruption started around 2 a.m. HST this morning. In terms of hazardous impacts, such activity can, of course, create high levels of volcanic gas, Pele’s hair (a volcanic glass fiber), and other volcanic fragments, which can be carried by wind. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory urged residents and visitors to minimize their exposure.

Originally, the observatory also reported there could be wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls in the immediate vicinity.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated it “will continue to monitor this activity closely and report any significant changes in future notices.”