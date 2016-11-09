Killer Mike Explains American Hatred on ‘The Real’: “Poor People Got Angry”

Killer Mike’s been an active voice in the US election since the Democratic primaries, mostly in fervent support of Bernie Sanders. He made an appearance on talk show ​The Real​ this morning to discuss why exactly Donald Trump won the presidency, chalking it up to “poor, angry white people.” Mike said that this group was enraged because “the system that promises you something based on that, isn’t ever gonna give you that.” He went on to compare the conditions of working-class white people with black workers in the past and reflected on the divide between the two groups:

I think poor white people during the civil rights movement in Mississippi were the least-paid white people in the country. They were treated as badly as any black worker, but simply because the imaginary line of race got put there, they could still say “I’m superior to this person.” They never joined the black workers and fought for superior conditions for them all.

Videos by VICE

Watch the rest of Killer Mike’s segment on ​The Real ​below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.​​​