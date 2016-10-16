Killer Mike Says He’s Open to the Anti-Vax Movement

Killer Mike took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to engage with his fans over the state of the 2016 presidential election. The tweets quickly turned into a conversation over the “anti-vax” movement.

Asked by one person to “endorse” Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for president, Mike responded by writing, “I like Dr Stein. She is a fair & honest person. I hope her campaign and Johnsons [sic] help grow the push for other parties to run. That’s All.”

When pushed on Stein’s reputed anti-vaccination stance, Mike refused to back down, instead saying that he was “very open to hear from anti-Vax’ers.”

Eventually, Mike tweeted out a photograph of the box for the movie Vaxxed, a widely​ discredited​ documentary​ directed by Andrew Wakefield.

Killer Mike has been active during the presidential campaign, publicly backing Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in the primaries earlier this year.

