Killer Mike Says He’s Open to the Anti-Vax Movement

Killer Mike took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to engage with his fans over the state of the 2016 presidential election. The tweets quickly turned into a conversation over the “anti-vax” movement.
Asked by one person to “endorse” Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for president, Mike responded by writing, “I like Dr Stein. She is a fair & honest person. I hope her campaign and Johnsons [sic] help grow the push for other parties to run. That’s All.”
When pushed on Stein’s reputed anti-vaccination stance, Mike refused to back down, instead saying that he was “very open to hear from anti-Vax’ers.”
Eventually, Mike tweeted out a photograph of the box for the movie Vaxxed, a widely discredited documentary directed by Andrew Wakefield.
Killer Mike has been active during the presidential campaign, publicly backing Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in the primaries earlier this year.Photo via Killer Mike on Instagram.