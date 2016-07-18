Taylor Swift Has Accused Kanye and Kim of Character Assassination Following Phone Call Leak

Of all the questionable lyrics about bleached assholes and stolen sandwiches on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo album, it’s the one where West refers to a hypothetical situation in which him and Taylor Swift may have sex that has received the most attention. “For all my Southside niggas that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

In the months following the release of The Life of Pablo, that lyric from the track “Famous” took on a narrative of its own: first, from the Swift camp, who denied they had approved the lyric and used Swift’s Grammy Awards acceptance speech to slam the track, and later, from the grand hall of the Kardashian-West family, who refuted that claim and stated that they had video footage of a phone call conversation where West and Swift discussed the lyric in question.

Now, in what’s being called #KimExposedTaylorParty, some grainy-ass footage of that phone call has been released. In case you’ve somehow missed the latest episode of what’s become the music world’s version of a Game of Thrones finale, you can watch the footage, which arrived through Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat last night, and seems to show that Swift’s previous insistence that Kanye never contacted her was in fact not entirely truthful.

Now, Taylor Swift has released a statement on her Instagram condemning the leaked footage as a form of character assassination, saying that she has been falsely portrayed as a liar.

Read the full transcript of the phone call below:

Kanye West: OK, dope. You still got the Nashville number?

Taylor Swift: I still have the nashville area code but i had to change it…

Kanye: For all my south side n****s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.

Taylor: I’m like this close to overexposure.

Kanye: Oh well this one is, uh — I think this is a really cool thing to have.

Taylor: I know! I mean it’s like a compliment kind of.

Kanye: What I give a fuck about is just you as a person, and as a friend.

Taylor: That’s sweet.

Kanye: I want things that make you feel good. I don’t wanna do rap that makes people feel bad.

Taylor: Um, ya. I mean, go with whatever line you think is better. It’s obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice!

Kanye: Yeah. I just felt I had a responsibility to you as a friend, you know. I mean, thanks for being so cool about it.

Taylor: Aw, thanks! Yeah I really appreciate it. Like, the heads up is so nice!

Taylor: …things without like even asking or seeing if I’d be OK with it. And I just really appreciate it. I never would’ve expect you to tell me about a line in your song.

Taylor: And then the flowers that you sent me, I Instagrammed a picture of them and it’s the most Instagram likes I’ve ever gotten. It was like 2.7…

Kanye: Relationships are more important than punchlines, you know.

Taylor: Yeah. I mean, I don’t think anybody would listen to that and be like, Oh, that’s a real diss. Like, she must be crying about…

Taylor: You gotta tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way you experienced it. Like you obviously didn’t know who I was before that.

Taylor: It doesn’t matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn’t know who I was before that.

Taylor: … that I can make these things happen and I have the ideas to do it and I create these things and concepts. And, like, I’m always gonna respect you.

Taylor: And I’m really glad you had the respect to call me that and tell me that as a friend, about the song. It’s just a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship. So thank you.

Kanye: Thank you too.

Taylor: And you know, if people ask me about it, I think it would be great for me to be like, Look, he called me and told me about the line before it came out. Like, joke’s on you guys, we’re fine.

Taylor: You guys wanna call this a feud, you wanna call this throwing shade. But right after the song comes out I’m gonna be on a Grammy red carpet and they’re gonna ask me about it and I’m gonna be like, he called me.

Taylor: …awesome that you’re so outspoken and it’s gonna be like, Yea, she does, it made her famous! It’s more provocative to say, Might still have sex.

Taylor: …it’s not. It doesn’t matter to me. there’s not one that hurts my feelings and one that doesn’t.

More on this story to follow.