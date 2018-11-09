Kim Kardashian prays for other wildfire evacuees from her escape aircraft with a view

As tens of thousands of people fled their homes to escape the wildfire raging across Southern California, Kim Kardashian West was praying for everyone else from her escape aircraft.

As the wildfire was nearing her Los Angeles County mansion, the reality TV star confirmed her departure on social media.

“Pray for Calabasas,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram story, which showed aerial views, Thursday night. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

Kardashian West’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, also confirmed on social media that they were forced to leave their homes. Khloe is currently with her brother, Rob, and Kourtney posted on Instagram that she was evacuating.

“I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires,” she posted on Instagram, with an image showing her car trunk full of belongings. “No Calabasas tonight.”

Not everyone has been able to post about the fires from the air on Instagram. Some people trying to escape the three wildfires are reportedly getting caught in traffic jams and fleeing on foot, with belongings and pets in hand.

The Camp Fire in Northern California has nearly leveled a town and driven 27,000 people from their homes. And an 8,000-acre blaze has forced about 75,000 people to evacuate near Los Angeles. Malibu, home to surfers and celebrities alike, is under an evacuation order as of Friday morning.

Cover image: Firefighters battle the Camp Fire as it tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)