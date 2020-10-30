Kanye Surprised Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Father, Who Calls Kanye a ‘Genius’

One day after her now infamous “private island” tweet spawned a thousand memes, Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebrations have somehow managed to inspire an even more deranged level of attention.

Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West, surprised her with a hologram (billed as “a special surprise from heaven”) of her dad Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.

Kim tweeted, “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

The hologram talks about how proud it (he?) is that Kim has followed in his footsteps and become a lawyer. It also discusses Kim’s efforts to draw attention to Armenian causes: “The way that you’re connecting with your roots and supporting Armenia means so much to me. You are a proud Armenian and I am a proud Armenian father.”

The most bizarre moment comes when the hologram (presumably scripted by Kanye himself) describes Kanye as “the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”. As long as Kim liked it, I guess!

The hologram is certainly a bit weird – there’s an “uncanny valley” factor at play, where it’s both impressively life-life and slightly off-kilter – but fair play to Kim and Kanye for continuing to make the internet lose its collective mind like no one else.