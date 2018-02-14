Kimchi and Bacon Fried Rice Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|454 grams slab bacon, roughly chopped
1 medium onion, small dice
2 garlic cloves, minced
1-inch knob of ginger, peeled and minced
2 cups cooked rice, preferably day-old
1 ½ cups chopped kimchi
1 tablespoon gochujang
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
2 large eggs, fried sunny side up
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- In a large skillet, wok or cast iron pan over high heat, add bacon and cook, stirring, until fat is fully rendered and the bacon is barely starting to crisp. Pour out all fat but 2 tablespoons.
- Add onions, garlic, and ginger and sauté for 1 minute, or until very aromatic. Add rice and chopped kimchi and sauté, stirring frequently, for 4-5 minutes, or until very hot. Drop the heat to medium-low and flatten the rice with your spatula. The bottom layer will continue to cook to a nice crispy consistency, about 2 minutes. Think Spanish paella here. The longer you leave it, the more crispy the bottom will become, but be careful not to burn the garlic.
- While the rice continues to crisp, in a small bowl mix together the gochujang and softened butter.
- Serve in the pan or wok, topped with a fried egg, sliced scallions, and the gochujang butter.
