Amazon Expands Its Kindle Colorsoft Lineup With a Cheaper Model—and One for Kids

If you’re a book fan who enjoys the easier-on-the-eyes look of e-ink, which strains the eye less and mimics the appearance of ink on paper, you may have still missed the vibrantly beautiful, typically color artwork of books’ covers.

Kindles, for the longest time, were tuned mostly for displaying words on paper, and the artsy book covers were drained of their color when rendered on screen. Then the Kindle Colorsoft came out with its color screen. Until now, though, you had to fork over $328 for the 32GB version.

Videos by VICE

Now Amazon has launched two new models: the Kindle Colorsoft 16GB for $250 and the Kindle Colorsoft Kids for $270. You didn’t really need all that storage space anyway, did you?

no ads!

I have to laugh that Amazon feels it’s worth spending precious headline space putting “No Ads” right in the product title for the Kindle Colorsoft 16GB, although curiously not for the Kindle Colorsoft Kids. Before your eyes bug out as far as mine did at first glance, I checked. The Kids version is ad-free, too, although the fact that I had to check says something.

If they hadn’t worked so hard to gain a reputation for wedging advertisements into virtually every nook and cranny of its Echo smart home devices, Amazon wouldn’t have to reassure people that no, you won’t have an advertisement for Clorox toilet bowl cleaner interrupt your murder mystery novel like some sort of Orwellian, futuristic nightmare.

The Kids version comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which opens up your little one’s access to thousands of books for kids aged 3 to 12 years old. After the free year is up, you’ll be charged $6 per month.

You can also use parental controls to add books to the Kindle Colorsoft Kids’ library, check on your kid’s reading progress, adjust age filters, and set a device bedtime, among other controls. Anything that gets kids reading is a major win, in my book.