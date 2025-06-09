The Kindle Scribe Just Hit Its Lowest Price Ever

All hail the redesigned Kindle Scribe. It isn’t Amazon’s first foray into a Kindle on which you can scribble your assuredly brilliant artist’s vision, but this second-generation device only just came out in December 2024, and now it’s dropped to its lowest price.

Earlier this spring, if you were quick enough, you could’ve grabbed one for $75-85 off. Right now, though, every one of the three storage options of the newest Kindle Scribe is $100 off its list price.

easy on the eyes

Used to reading on an iPad, a Galaxy Tab, or any one of the usual suspects when it comes to tablets? It wears on your eyes after a while, doesn’t it? That’s because its screen is trying to be a do-it-all, jack-of-all-trades screen, treading the lines between sometimes-e-reader, gaming device, and movie streaming device.

The Kindle Scribe’s 10.2″, 300 ppi (pixels per inch), black-and-white display has the same easy-on-the-eyes look as the Kindle Paperwhite. Gentler than the harsh glare of the tablets mentioned above, these e-ink-type displays better replicate the experience of staring at a paper page. People tend to experience less eye strain and fatigue, too.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2nd Generation) – Credit: Amazon

In comparison to the more jacks-of-all-trades tablets like the iPad and Galaxy Tab, the original Kindle was more of a passive experience. You could read on it, but you couldn’t write on it, whether that meant scribbling notes in the margins of e-books in which you’d engrossed yourself or just doodling art.

The Scribe doesn’t force you out of your artist dreams. It comes with a stylus, so you can get right to taking notes on the Kindle Books you’re reading, whip up a flow chart or other drawing, or take notes on a blank page, then convert them to text and email them to yourself.

All hints are pointing to this being a limited time sale, after which the price will balloon back up, so if you’ve been dithering, or if April’s sale wasn’t good enough for you, pull the trigger before this deal disappears.