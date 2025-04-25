Kindle Colorsoft Is 20% Off During the Amazon Book Sale

Remember the scenes in the movie Pleasantville when Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon begin to experience color again after having spent so long trapped in a black-and-white television world? It’s kind of how some people feel after ditching the iPad for an e-ink reader, such as the Kindle, and then experiencing a color-screen e-reader.

E-readers’ screens are gentler on the eyes and, in a sort of abstract way, closer to real paper than the blindingly lit, “who the hell just opened the Ark of the Covenant” screens of tablets such as the iPad and Galaxy Tab. They just tend to lack color.

You can have your cake and eat it too with the color version of Amazon’s Kindle e-reader, and cheaper than usual if you’re quick about picking one up. The Kindle Colorsoft is discounted by $55 to a sale price of $225 for the Amazon Book Sale that runs through Monday, April 28.

Kindle Colorsoft: more than just good looks

Say you don’t care that much about seeing the book covers in color. But do you highlight text as you read along? You can do that in yellow, pink, orange, or blue on the Colorsoft’s 7″ screen.

Of course, you’re no longer able to download Kindle books for offline reading. Ever since February 26, 2025, you’ve been at the mercy of edits or revocations of published books you’ve purchased. Editors can (and have) dipped into Kindle libraries to tinker with the text or yank them entirely, which is why it was a sucky move.

You can buy ebooks from independent bookstores now through Bookshop.org, which acts as a locator for local, indie bookstores that’ll sell you digital copies of books that you can download. The bummer is that they don’t work on Kindle devices.

There’s always the flat stuff made of dead trees, too. Nothing beats the smell of ’em, too.