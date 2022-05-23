There’s Never Been a Better Time to Buy Skincare for Your Vulva

Self care looks like a lot of things: It’s homemade pesto, affordable healthcare, and turning off Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey before that one dog falls in a hole. It also means looking out for the health of one’s vagina, which is where the California health and wellness brand Kindra would like to offer some easy, breezy guidance. As a brand, Kindra has consulted with board-certified OB/GYNs to create products for everything from vaginal tenderness to itching vulvar pain. As a supportive platform, it hopes to be the kind of place where folks can fire away their most intimate downstairs health questions.

The woman-founded company is broken down into four sections: Menopause, Intimacy, Focus, and Sleep (with many of those areas finding points of intersection) and uses a holistic approach to its products’ creation—ingredients such as green tea, ashwagandha, and melatonin are common in the prodyucts. There’s a Hot Flash Knockout bundle, and a hydrating facial mist that you can toss in your bag to stay cool in the summer without AC. “I couldn’t sleep. I tried this on a whim and was shocked it worked,” writes one reviewer. “I’m sleeping like a baby through the night and can go to work without the worry of sweating! I can’t recommend enough.” But the star products in the brand’s arsenal are its products for the most precious of bodily regions: the vagina and vulva.

Photo: Kindra

Now, we’re hella choosy about what goes near our nethers. But think of Kindra’s products as fancy serums for your more sensitive of areas; as far as pusswatcha products go, Kindra explains that it uses “estrogen-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive symptoms” to create products that can help people going through hormonal changes, vaginal dryness, and more. The brand’s Daily Vaginal Lotion has become a best-selling solution on the site by offering a formula made up of feather-light, ultra-hydrating extracts including coconut and sunflower oil with vitamins E and B3 to encourage skin-moisture barrier healing. So far, it has 879 reviews with a cumulative 4.8-star average rating on the site, where reviewers are calling it a game changer. “For me relief from dryness was immediate,” writes one happy customer. “I experienced extreme dryness and vaginal atrophy. This medication is a godsend. There is no mess and it feels like me down there.”

We are but humble shrimp lovers, not doctors, so please take your most burning vaginal questions to actual medical peeps, but this much we do know: Vaginal pH is a fickle friend, and can vary depending on whether or not we’re stressed, swimming in chlorine, drinking enough water, having hormonal changes, and so much more. If you’re curious about exploring holistic approaches to down-there care from the comfort of your couch, Kindra is worth checking out—especially because it offers so much transparency from actual user reviews, and step-by-step explanations of the ingredients. There is always free shipping on US orders, and right now the site is offering a Memorial Day deal of 40% off subscriptions until May 31—so give it a gander. Your bajingo may thank you.

