Watch King B Fight His Demons in the Weird as Hell Video for “Licks”

St. Louis’ King B is making it darker with his new video for “Licks,” premiering exclusively on Noisey above. The visual has the rapper-singer teaming up with creative collaborators Corentin Leroux, Matt Morello, and Rob Schmidt, who had previously worked on King B’s “Suicidal Baby” video.

Shot using mixed media, “Licks” finds the artist alternately trapped in barbed wire in a dreamy dance studio, presiding over a wild talent show, and even cutting his own tongue in the middle of an empty church. While the jarring imagery matches the energy of the song, the 2D animation and 3D graphics complement the fast paced edit, bringing King B’s absurdist tongues into the mix.

