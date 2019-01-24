King Crab and XO Sauce with Homemade Pici Pasta Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups|250 grams “00” flour (or all-purpose)

1 ½ cups|250 grams semolina flour

2 teaspoons|4 grams kosher salt, plus more to taste

18 ounces|510 grams picked Alaska king crab meat

6 ounces|170 grams lobster or seafood stock

9 tablespoons|115 grams XO sauce

6 tablespoons|90 grams unsalted butter

3 ounces|85 grams Thai basil, picked and torn

2 teaspoons roughly chopped fresh dill

2 teaspoons roughly chopped fresh parsley

2 lemons, zested and juiced

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

olive oil, to finish

Directions

Make the pasta: In a large bowl, by hand or in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a dough hook, combine the flours, salt, and 1 ¼ cups|296 ml water. Knead for 10 minutes. You may need to add a little more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you reach a smooth consistency. Form into a disc and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to overnight. Working with the cold pasta, cut off about ½-inch thick slices. Keep the pasta covered with a damp cloth while you work with one piece at a time. Thinly slice that piece into 4 thin strips. Working with one strip of pasta a a time and using your hands, roll the dough out into a thin rope. It will get long! It should be around ¼-inch thick of a rope, about 1 ½ feet long. Coil the pasta onto a flour-dusted baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain, reserving about 1 cup|237 ml of the cooking liquid. In a large skillet, heat the crab meat in the lobster stock. Add the XO sauce and pasta and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and zest in the lemon. Squeeze in the juice and toss with the butter and herbs. Drizzle with olive oil to finish.

