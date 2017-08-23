At Long Last, Here’s a New Song and Video from King Krule

Yesterday we reported that King Krule had been up to some business involving what seemed like promo for new music. And today, that new music has materialised in the form of “Czech One,” which sees southeast London’s most elusive son firmly back on his bullshit (where bullshit translates “singular, genreless genius”).

The track is a slow and contemplative in an almost lounge-y style, and sees the artist formerly known as Archy Marshall talk-singing over a meandering instrumental, as is right and good. The video compliments the song, following him on planes, down city streets, and even floating above the ground (Harry Styles who?). It feels like interesting, new territory and leaves the door open for more of the same to come, as Krule has also announced US, UK and European tour dates for later this year (see below). I didn’t peg 2017 for the year that elevator music would be making its comeback, but if this is how it happens, consider me on board. Hear the song and see the video above, and give thanks for the return of one of the most understatedly fascinating figures in British music.

King Krule’s 2017 tour dates:

10/21 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise

10/28 – Montreal, CAN – Corona Theatre

10/29 – Toronto, CAN – Danforth Music Hall

10/30 – Chicago, IL – Metro

10/31 – Minneapolis, MN – First Line Music Cafe

11/3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/4 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/5 – Vancouver, CAN – Vogue Theatre

11/7 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

11/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

11/9 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

11/20 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

11/21 – London, UK – Koko

11/22 – London, UK – Koko

11/23 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

11/26 – Paris, France – Casino De Paris

11/28 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali

11/29 – Lyon, France – L’Epicerie Moderne

11/30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik

12/1 – Cologne, Germany – Burgerhaus Stollwerck

12/3 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel an Gefahrlich

12/4 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

12/5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

12/8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasateatern

12/10 – Amsterdam, Holland – Melkweg

12/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

12/13 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

12/14 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

12/15 – Glasgow, UK – SW63

